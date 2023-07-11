While Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were busy dealing with The Judgment Day on this week’s episode of NXT television, a number one contender’s match for his NXT championship was taking place on the same show. That match featured Bron “you can’t control me” Breakker taking on the always reliable Ilja Dragunov.

The match was just as physical as you would expect, considering the participants. Dragunov, who seems incapable of having a bad match, did his usual thing, throwing himself all around the damn place. When he kicked out of the violent mid-air spear, it seemed to be destiny.

But then Breakker kept kicking out of Ilja’s heaviest shots and coming back with his own. Finally, after enough times using his own body as a missile, he managed to pin the former champion.

He moves on to face Hayes for the NXT title in the main event of The Great American Bash on Sun., July 30, 2023, in Cedar Park, Texas.

Like it?

