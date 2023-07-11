WWE fell victim to the Fourth of July holiday a couple times last week, with the Money in the Bank fallout episode of Raw being one of the shows likely hurt as it fell on Independence Day eve.

This week’s episode didn’t have any national days off to contend with, but it’s still summertime. And the show went head-to-head with Major League Baseball’s annual pre-All Star Game Home Run Derby, where this year many a dinger was hit in Seattle.

Wrestlenomics tells us Raw averaged 1,809,000 viewers per hour on July 10, and a .56 rating among 18-49 year olds. The total audience number is actually down slightly from July 3, while the demo is up 14% over last week. Both are above what the corresponding episode did in 2022 — especially in 18-49. Last night’s rating was 27% better than July 11, 2022’s (a .44).

Other than the lure of hot summer nights, it should be smooth sailing on Monday’s through SummerSlam, and until Labor Day & football season come in September. We’ll see what kind of numbers Raw can put up.

