Some weeks, we don’t know what to expect from Raw until the show airs. Not next Monday...

Three matches and one big segment were set-up on the July 10 episode, and announced for July 17.

Get ready for #WWERaw next Monday LIVE from ATLANTA! pic.twitter.com/F35fKKU6Q7 — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2023

• Brock Lesnar will be on the show, presumably to respond to Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam challenge.

• Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville will challenge Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for their WWE Women’s Tag titles. This one was actually set-up when Green & Deville won the Tag Team Turmoil match last Monday (July 3). We do now have the added wrinkle of a rumored Rodriguez/Rhea Ripley feud, which we definitely saw signs of last night.

• The Viking Raiders crashed Alpha Academy’s graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri, setting up a “Viking Rules” match for next week between Chad Gable & Otis and Erik & Ivar. We’d expect Dupri & Valhalla to get some spots in during this presumably hardcore match as well — and for the A-town crowd to pop for all things Maxxine, since that’s what most crowds are doing these days.

• Matt Riddle will take on Gunther with the Intercontinental champion’s Imperium teammates Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside. Riddle partnered with Drew McIntyre to beat Vinci & Kaiser last night, and Der RIng General didn’t like it. There was Riddle’s rematch with Gunther being a title match.

Sound like good reasons to get excited for July 17’s show from Atlanta’s Allstate Arena?