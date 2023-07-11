 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE books next week’s Raw card, including Brock, Tag titles & Viking Rules

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Some weeks, we don’t know what to expect from Raw until the show airs. Not next Monday...

Three matches and one big segment were set-up on the July 10 episode, and announced for July 17.

• Brock Lesnar will be on the show, presumably to respond to Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam challenge.

• Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville will challenge Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for their WWE Women’s Tag titles. This one was actually set-up when Green & Deville won the Tag Team Turmoil match last Monday (July 3). We do now have the added wrinkle of a rumored Rodriguez/Rhea Ripley feud, which we definitely saw signs of last night.

• The Viking Raiders crashed Alpha Academy’s graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri, setting up a “Viking Rules” match for next week between Chad Gable & Otis and Erik & Ivar. We’d expect Dupri & Valhalla to get some spots in during this presumably hardcore match as well — and for the A-town crowd to pop for all things Maxxine, since that’s what most crowds are doing these days.

• Matt Riddle will take on Gunther with the Intercontinental champion’s Imperium teammates Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside. Riddle partnered with Drew McIntyre to beat Vinci & Kaiser last night, and Der RIng General didn’t like it. There was Riddle’s rematch with Gunther being a title match.

Sound like good reasons to get excited for July 17’s show from Atlanta’s Allstate Arena?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats