Rhea Ripley makes The Judgment Day go

The Judgment Day hasn’t had a leader, technically speaking, since giving Edge the boot. They’re all equals and all that. But anyone watching knows that’s simply not the case.

Rhea Ripley is what makes the group go.

Consider everything she did on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Buffalo:

Interrupted Finn Balor airing out grievances in public to tell him to shut his mouth and handle business privately. He did as he was told.

Told Damian Priest to make things right with Balor, and he did as he was told. He even said he would “for you.”

Got in Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s faces to make clear she wasn’t happy about The Judgment Day not being listed as possible tag team title contenders, immediately leading to the champions getting involved in their business and potentially setting up a future title match.

Helped ensure the squad won their match in the main event.

She’s doing all of this, by the way, while carrying around the women’s world championship and stepping to Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan (more Raquel than Liv, though).

Incredible.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: