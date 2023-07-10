Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar to a rubber match at SummerSlam

You knew this was coming.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are tied at one win apiece and with SummerSlam coming up on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, it only makes sense for WWE to book a rubber match between the two. Sure enough, Rhodes hit the ring on Monday Night Raw in Buffalo this week to officially lay down the challenge:

Lesnar did not appear on this week’s show, but he is advertised for next week. Rhodes said in his promo he hopes Brock shows up there and accepts his challenge. They wouldn’t go this far if that wasn’t ultimately going to be the case.

The only question here is whether or not they’ll add a special stipulation. For what it’s worth, Rhodes didn’t even hint at as much in his promo. We’ll have to stay tuned there.

