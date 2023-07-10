In the months leading up to WrestleMania 39, we heard about a lot of different plans for Brock Lesnar.

It looked like Lesnar could again face Bobby Lashley before they were booked for Elimination Chamber, and Brock allegedly nixed another Showcase of the Immortals showdown with Bray Wyatt that had been set-up heading into that premium live event in Montreal. We also heard that a dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin was reportedly discussed.

Then, Omos was announced as Lesnar’s opponent for ‘Mania’s return to Hollywood. For fans, it was almost as out of nowhere as an RKO. The 29 year old seven-footer didn’t believe it either.

Omos told The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy the story:

“That whole story is insane. It was the night after Elimination Chamber and we had Raw in Ottawa. I wasn’t on the show and I was going to do what I was supposed to do, drive back to Montreal to fly home. “I was going to get a haircut and one of our producers said whatever you do, don’t go anywhere. I was on the show, but not a match, a backstage. They said it was a backstage with MVP and you guys are going to call out Brock. “The moment they said that I just go blank. They keep talking and I couldn’t hear a word they said. They asked if I was OK, I said, ‘Yes, did you just say Brock Lesnar?’ He said yes. I said, ‘No, THE Brock Lesnar? Woah, OK.’ “I thought I was getting ribbed. So I go in and get there early and I see Paul Heyman. I say hi, he says Brock is coming and I know it’s real. This is happening.”

Working with MVP & Lashley — not to mention his mentor The Undertaker — prepared Omos for Lesnar, but WWE’s newest giant took a lot from Brock, too. He came away from their program an even bigger admirer of the ex-UFC & WWE champ then he’d been going into it:

“I don’t think [Lesnar] gets the credit he deserves. He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is. “Working with him, at first he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania. I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, ‘Don’t worry!’ “For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. “Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it.”

Their match on April 2 at SoFi Stadium impressed a lot of folks who’d been critical or on-the-fence about Omos, so Brock probably wasn’t the only one who was pleased after. It also set the stage for what’s widely considered Omos’ best ever match, a Backlash loss to Seth Rollins.

Since then, the big man’s been working house shows around some time off following his wedding. But WWE making him available for the UK media around Money in the Bank is probably a sign he’ll be gracing our screens again soon.

When he does, we’ll see if Omos can build on what he learned working with a great like Lesnar.