WWE’s Nikki Cross got her Master’s degree

She’s one of several women on the main roster who’s struggling to get television time right now*. But former Raw Women’s champion Nikki Cross (fka Nikki A.S.H.; real name Nicola Glencross) hasn’t been sitting around wondering what to do with all her free time at work.

Cross revealed earlier this year that she’s been enrolled in a postgraduate program at the University of Edinburgh. Though the school is in her native Scotland, Nikki attended remotely while working on her Master’s in history. She completed her dissertation on women’s wrestling this spring...

If anyone wants to know, my masters is in history and my dissertation was on women’s wrestling — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) May 1, 2023

Researching and writing about a subject that’s near & dear to her heart was obviously the right call. Cross later shared she got an A on the dissertation and would be graduating “with merit”, which we’d probably call “with honors” or “with distinction” here in the U.S.

Today (June 10) was diploma day in Edinburgh, and Nikki made the trip to collect hers in person. She walked across the stage with her mother and husband (Damian “Big Damo” Mackle, fka WWE’s Killian Dain) cheering her on.

Even while contemplating her doctorate and becoming a published author, the 34 year old’s said she doesn’t plan to stop wrestling. We’ll try to use that as inspiration rather than beat ourselves up for not being as ambitious, but mostly we’ll just focus on saying congratulations to the new graduate!