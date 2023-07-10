The Bloodline Civil War has meant a whole lot to Solo Sikoa

Fans knew the main event of Money in the Bank was a big deal. All things Bloodline-related are these days, and it was clear their “Civil War” was a really big deal when it closed the show in London over either of the titular ladder matches, and ended with Roman Reigns first pinfall or submission loss since 2019.

It was a big deal to the men involved, too. In case you didn’t catch it, Reigns sent a message to his cousin Jey Uso while taking the aforementioned pin...

... and Roman’s tag partner Solo Sikoa’s recently broke character to talk about just how much July 1 meant to him. As he posted Saturday (July 8) on Facebook with an account which still uses his pre-WWE ring name Sefa Fatu, Solo called Money in the Bank his “WrestleMania moment”:

Finally had some time to digest everything that happend last Saturday in London at #MITB .This will be a moment i will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever.To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and better thing is we did it against eachother as family.I learned from all 3 of them since i started on the main and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position.I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY ppv with them and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against eachother. So many emotions before and after.But i’m very thankful and happy i got to do it with family. This was my wrestlemaina moment i will never forget.

He also tweeted about last Friday’s chapter in the The Bloodline’s story, and this one could be interpreted in and out of kayfabe:

In story, Sikoa & Reigns stood tall over Solo’s older brothers Jey & Jimmy Uso on the July 7 SmackDown. In reality, the whole angle’s been positioning him to be a big singles star for WWE in the years to come.

That’s a big deal no matter how you look at it.