Raw airs tonight (July 10) with a live show from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. This is the second episode of Raw during the five week build towards SummerSlam, which takes place on August 5.

Ricochet isn’t good enough to beat Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul is back on Raw tonight for a face-to-face confrontation with Ricochet. Ricochet says he will issue a challenge to Paul, which will probably end up being a match at SummerSlam.

This could end up being the biggest match of Ricochet’s WWE career, but he might want to think twice before stepping in the ring with Logan. After all, the mega star’s brief history of singles matches in WWE includes nearly defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship in Saudi Arabia. When Ricochet had a similar title match in Saudi against Brock Lesnar three years ago, he was completely squashed.

Kayfabe results indicate that Ricochet is not at Logan Paul’s level in the ring. So if he does plan on challenging Paul to a match at SummerSlam, he should at least go into it realizing that despite his many years as a pro wrestler, Ricochet is the underdog against the inexperienced YouTuber.

Will Logan Paul even accept such a challenge from Ricochet, or does he think this guy is beneath him? You’ll have to tune in to Raw tonight to see how this all plays out.

The title scene

Drew McIntyre is back in WWE and he wants a piece of Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. McIntyre’s return match takes place tonight, when he teams up with Matt Riddle to take on Imperium. The babyfaces are the heavy favorites here.

After surviving a hell of an effort from Natalya last week, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will need a new opponent to fight at SummerSlam. One report says WWE is planning to match her up with Raquel Rodriguez. Before that is possible, though, Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will have to defend the WWE women’s tag team titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who successfully ran the gauntlet last week.

Damian Priest almost cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week, but Finn Balor screwed up those plans. Priest and Balor have had poor communication with each other in recent weeks and are not on the same page. Could this be leading to a triple threat title match at SummerSlam?

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens need to find someone to punch in the face tonight. How about that little shithead Dominik Mysterio?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Becky Lynch desperately wants to kick the crap out of Trish Stratus, and their rematch will probably go down at SummerSlam. However, Zoey Stark is standing in her way, so The Man will get her in the ring for a singles match tonight. If Becky loses, it might be hard to argue that she deserves a rematch with Trish.

- Tommaso Ciampa will fight The Miz tonight in a No Disqualification match. The A-lister is pretty much on the roster to lose matches like this, so it could be showcase match for Ciampa. At the same time, though, The Miz probably knows he can’t beat Ciampa on his own, so perhaps he has hired a new sidekick to give him an edge.

- Maxxine Dupri won her debut match last week tagging alongside Chad Gable and Otis. To celebrate Maxxine winning the match for her team, she will have a formal Alpha Academy graduation ceremony tonight. Which heel(s) is going to crash her big moment?

- Part-timer Brock Lesnar worked last week’s Raw, which means he won’t be around tonight. But don’t fret, wrestling fans, because Cody Rhodes is in the building and has a special message for The Beast ahead of their rubber match at SummerSlam. Is Cody looking to add a gimmick to their third match in order to spice things up a bit?

- Ronda Rousey demanded answers from Shayna Baszler last week regarding her betrayal at Money in the Bank. What Ronda got in response was Shayna calling her a narcissist who never paid her dues. Ronda then ate a knee to the face. Normally the person who turns on their partner is the one who plays heel, that might not be the case here.

- Indus Sher hasn’t wrestled on the last two episodes of Raw. Missing three in a row could be a sign that WWE creative doesn’t know what to do with them.

- There is a lot of competition to get on that SummerSlam card. What will Bronson Reed or Shinsuke Nakamura do tonight to show that they belong on the PPV too?

What will you be looking for on Raw?