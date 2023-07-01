WWE hit the O2 Arena in London, England today (Sat., July 1, 2023) for its Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, and what an event it turned out to be. They advanced a ton of stories, gave us a lot of big moments, multiple awesome matches, and one hell of a main event finish.

Here are all the highlights from the night:

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match entrances

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match highlights

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez highlights

GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle highlights

John Cena wants to bring WrestleMania to London

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio highlights

The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match entrances

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match highlights

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor highlights

IYO SKY is Ms. Money in the Bank

What title does Damian Priest have his eyes on?

Shayna Baszler remains silent

Get complete Money in the Bank results and coverage of every match on the card right here.