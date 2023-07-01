Rumors indicated that Brock Lesnar might make a “surprise” appearance at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. But after the match where many expected the ten-time WWE World champion to show, we got a 16-time one instead.

John Cena came out after Cody Rhodes beat Dominik Mysterio to a HUGE pop on a night of HUGE pops.

He remarked on the crowd in O2 Arena singing his theme song instead of “Cena Sucks”. That was his segue to talk about how its been 20 years since WWE held a premium live event in the United Kingdom, and how “the decision makers” were afraid to bring more events here because the raucous crowd might “take over the show”.

Long a proponent of listening to the fans, Cena was here to give the London crowd a chance to make their pitch for WrestleMania London!

The roar for that was as loud as you’d expect, but the segment wasn’t done. For his first appearance since beating Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, Cena got the entertaining version of Austin Theory — Grayson Waller.

Waller’s job was to troll the crowd, mocking Cena’s movie career and proposing his home country for the Showcase of the Immortals... WrestleMania Australia! The SmackDown Superstar had a little sweetener for his pitch, too. After a string of ‘Mania failures, the Aussie wanted to give Cena the rub of an appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect”.

London, and Cena, took that about how you’d expect...

Fun stuff. We’ll see if it leads to WrestleMania London, and how it helps Waller’s career.

