What was "Match of the Night" at Money in the Bank?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Money in the Bank Premium Live Event from London, England, as the promotion wrapped up the show today (Sat., July 1, 2023) with Jey Uso finally pinning Roman Reigns to end the “Bloodline Civil War” with a victory for The Usos.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured IYO SKY climbing right over Bayley to win the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Damian Priest shock the world by winning the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Finn Balor fail to defeat Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship in part because Priest teased a cash-in at the worst time, Shayna Baszler turn on Ronda Rousey to cost them both the women’s tag team titles, GUNTHER getting one hell of a surprise after running through Matt Riddle to keep his Intercontinental championship, and Cody Rhodes beat Dominik Mysterio clean in the middle of the ring.

