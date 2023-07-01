What happens when the hottest heel in WWE squares up with one of its hottest babyface acts in a straight up singles match?

We found out at today’s (Sat., July 1, 2023) Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the O2 Arena in London, England, when Dominik Mysterio, Mr. Nuclear Heat himself, took on Cody Rhodes.

Obligatory:

As for the match, Dom Dom tried to run out on it early. When that didn’t work, he used an assist from Rhea Ripley. When that didn’t work, he was left with a straight up match and, well, he’s simply not at Cody’s level right now. So he took all of Rhodes’ best stuff and was pinned clean right there in the middle of the ring.

That’s about how you’d have expected this to go, I suppose, especially this early in Dom’s career and with there being this little story attached to the match.

There were rumors of Brock Lesnar making an appearance on this show to set up a rubber match with Rhodes, but he didn’t appear during or immediately following the match.

Get complete Money in the Bank results and coverage of every match on the card right here.