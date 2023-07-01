Matt Riddle’s feud with Imperium hasn’t exactly been lighting the world on fire, but he got a shot at GUNTHER and his Intercontinental championship at today’s (Sat., July 1, 2023) WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the O2 Arena in London, England, either way.

Not that he was ever going to win the match.

As expected, GUNTHER basically mauled the poor guy, with a bit of added focus on Riddle’s injured ankle. Commentary made sure to drive home the fact that Riddle was hobbled by said ankle, giving him a ready made reason to get the snot knocked out of him.

He had his moments in the match, like catching GUNTHER in a triangle, but he got Rampage Jackson style powerbombed from there. It was that kind of match for him. In the end, GUNTHER viciously assaulted his ankle and then submitted him with an achilles lock.

Easy peasy.

Who can stop this man?

Maybe this guy!

Drew McIntyre hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania, with a lot of speculation regarding his future with WWE. “The rumors of his demise in WWE are not true,” Michael Cole was sure to say.

GUNTHER didn’t back down at all, and he ate a Glasgow Kiss and a Claymore for it.

