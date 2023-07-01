Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez were forced to vacate the women’s tag team titles back in May due to the former suffering a shoulder injury. Said injury was supposed to keep her out for a while, but she was able to return much sooner than expected. That made it easy for WWE to book the duo to challenge the two won became champions while she was gone, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

That match went down at today’s (Sat., July 1, 2023) Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

And if you thought they would take the titles off Rousey & Baszler so soon, well, you’d be right but probably not for the reason you thought.

Indeed, the heels were cruising right along, apparently on the verge of winning the match and continuing their run as champions when, out of nowhere, Baszler clubbed Rousey in the back, turning on her partner and leaving her for dead in the middle of the ring. Morgan & Rodriguez gleefully took advantage and pinned Rousey to win back their titles.

What the hell?!?

