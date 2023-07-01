Damian Priest wins Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE got the party started proper at the O2 Arena in London, England, today (Sat., July 1, 2023) by kicking off its Money in the Bank Premium Live Event with the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

If you were wondering how over LA Knight would be, well:

And commentary made sure to point out as much, while calling him the people’s choice on planet Earth as far as winning this match is concerned.

He had to beat out the likes of Logan Paul, Damian Priest, BUTCH, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Santos Escobar to do it and Paul easily had the most heat of the bunch. It felt a bit like there were really only two choices, then — Knight for the monster pop, or Paul for the opposite but equally strong reaction.

Surprise!

The match itself was the usual spotfest you come to expect from ladder matches like this, bodies upon bodies just flying all around and upside down. Not a soul in the match came out unscathed, with everyone taking a big bump somewhere at some point.

Paul may have gotten the worst of it, as he took a huge bump through two tables from a ladder set up ringside.

For the finish, they did a hell of a job teasing out Knight winning the match, as he was fending off all comers to set himself up. But in the end it was Priest who recovered enough, and went far enough with a Broken Arrow to Knight from way up the ladder, to allow him to take the briefcase down himself.

