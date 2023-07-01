WWE and the wrestling world remember Darren ‘Droz’ Drozdov

Yesterday (June 30) we learned the sad news that former WWE wrestler and writer Darren ‘Droz’ Drozdov died recently at age 54.
Though his actual wrestling career was brief, Droz’s football background and especially his optimism & persistence after an in-ring accident left him paralyzed influenced many in the business.
WWE’s memorial touches on the former, while this statement from his family focuses on the latter:
We are sad to share our beloved Darren passed away this morning of natural causes. There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now.
Darren, affectionately known as “Droz,” was involved in a tragic ring accident while wrestling for the WWE in 1999 that rendered him a quadriplegic. Nevertheless, Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years. His own words sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: “There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.”
We lived this journey with him over the past 24 years. We were always there through the good times and the bad, and provided him with our unconditional love. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to everyone. All of his fans, teammates, colleagues, and friends for all the love and support he received over the years. You all gave him meaning, purpose and something to live for. He loved each and every one of you and cherished the conversations, notes and letters he received. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back.
We also would also like to thank WWE for treating him like family, and for all of their love, support and stepping up to make sure that Darren always had the proper care and treatment needed to live in his condition over the past 24 years.
He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who had always put others first, especially his family. He was kind, generous and was always there for his people. He was our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing. His warmth, love, and laughter were infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts. Everyone who knew Darren was a better person because of it. He taught everyone so much about how to look at life: how to put things in perspective, how to overcome adversity, and how to show compassion for others. He would not want anyone to be sad at this moment and would want to this to be a celebration of his life, to be remembered for all the great things that he accomplished, the fun, the laughter, the great memories he shared with everyone.
Many of Droz’s colleagues also posted reflections on social media (we shared Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s in our original obituary):
Be at peace, Darren. Droz really helped me get through my broken neck. He was so encouraging to me. His positivity helped me let go of anger I had due to being sidelined. He will always be an inspiration. #RIPDroz— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) July 1, 2023
Saddened to hear about the passing of Darren Drozdov. Darren was a great guy who was always full of life & laughs.#RIP Droz— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 30, 2023
Nothin but LOVE for our brother Droz.— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 30, 2023
My condolences to his family and friends.
RIP and God Bless pic.twitter.com/Fr4yY9y5hc
Rest in Peace Darren Drosdov. I was privileged to work him once, on Shotgun Saturday Night, and he was a true gentleman, allowing me to pitch ideas at a time that others might not have. Thank you Droz.— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 30, 2023
We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Darren Drozdov, who we were honored to work with during our second season.— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 30, 2023
Despite enduring a tragic, life-altering injury, his passion for life, enthusiasm and strength will always be a source of inspiration to us.
RIP Droz pic.twitter.com/MIeWDoFLjk
Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Darren Drozdov aka Droz. Sweetheart of a man. Was fortunate to get know him in ECW and then WWE. All good memories! Shared lots of laughs. Rest In Peace Droz. My thoughts and heart go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/13nexou1Kh— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 30, 2023
Very sad to hear of Droz passing. Was a really a great guy. Career was sadly cut short due to a tragic situation in the ring. Battled for years, was always smiling and positive. RIP pic.twitter.com/n0t3Z00BJK— taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 30, 2023
#DarrenDrozdov kindly spoke to me before I started w/ WWE. He & I were @umterps D Linemen. He didn’t know me at the time but selflessly spoke to me for hours to get me jump started in wrestling after football. Everytime we spoke, he was exceptionally kind. We will miss you Droz. pic.twitter.com/wZlgAN4541— Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) June 30, 2023
Droz was the first wrestler I knew that played at UMD. He went to WWE after the NFL paving the way for other Terp D-Linemen @MojoMuhtadi & Me…. #RIPDroz pic.twitter.com/DdrhKDTjER— Top Dolla (@AJFrancis410) June 30, 2023
Sad to hear about fellow jersey boy Droz . A great guy and beautiful person. RIP my friend .— Tony Chimel (@TheTonyChimel) July 1, 2023
Such a wonderful man. We wrestled each other, fought each other in Brawl for All, hunted together, talked tons and tons of football and laughed together every time we met. You made me want to be better the way you handled adversity. You will always be a brother. RIP legend. https://t.co/NjCtvL2TXi— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 1, 2023
May he rest in peace.
