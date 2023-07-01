As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following today’s (Sat., July 1, 2023) Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be joined by “a collection of Superstars” to break down the big show.

The event saw Damian Priest win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match before teasing a cash-in and costing his stablemate, Finn Balor, his world heavyweight championship match against Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, IYO SKY won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match by symbolically climbing over her tag team partner, Bayley, to take the briefcase herself. Elsewhere, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez regained the women’s tag team titles when Shayna Baszler unexpectedly turned on Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes beat Dominik Mysterio clean in the middle of the ring, and a whole lot more.

