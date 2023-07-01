Poor Shotzi

Vince McMahon ran wild making changes to Friday Night SmackDown last week, and that meant outright cancelling two separate matches, one of which was actually pretty damn important, at least from a stipulation standpoint. Bayley was to put her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line against Shotzi.

Triple H made sure that match actually went ahead on Friday Night SmackDown this week and, well, I’m not sure it was so good for Shotzi.

For starters, she lost the match in the same way she lost her other attempt at qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match, only this time with the members of Damage CTRL switched:

Then, when she went backstage to confront the two about their cheating ways, she was suplexed onto a table and got her hair cut:

I guess this is what Triple H wanted to get to so bad that he went back to it?

Hey, maybe there’s a longer game at play here.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: