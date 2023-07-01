WWE Money in the Bank 2023 live results & open thread

The latest WWE Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank, takes place today (Sat., July 1, 2023) at 3 pm ET from London, England, on pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and the WWE Network.
You can get full results and coverage of every single match on the card by clicking here. In an effort to avoid bogging down the main live blog thread, comments for that post have been turned off and this will be your spot to talk about the show all throughout the evening.
Reminder: Links to illegal streams are not allowed in this thread. Offenders will be banned without warning. There is a zero tolerance policy in effect. If you feel you have been banned in error, feel free to reach out to management via email. GIFs and pics are allowed.
Quick results:
- BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor
- Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. BUTCH vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul
- Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Zelina Vega vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch
- Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle
