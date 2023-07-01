WWE Money in the Bank is going down today (Sat., July 1, 2023) from the O2 Arena in London, England starting at 3 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK QUICK RESULTS

BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR : Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match : LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. BUTCH vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. BUTCH vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match : Zelina Vega vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch

: Zelina Vega vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Tag Team Championship : Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE