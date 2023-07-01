WWE Money in the Bank is all set to take place today (Sat., July 1, 2023) from the O2 Arena in London, England. It begins at 2 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 3 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Geno Mrosko: I don’t know. I really genuinely don’t know. Reigns doesn’t lose, but it’s a tag team match and his title isn’t on the line. I’m also not sure you can keep The Usos hot beating them. Ah, hell. Pick: The Usos

Sean Rueter: Jimmy & Jey have had their moments recently, and wars don’t usually end with the first battle. Plus, I think they’ve leaned a little too hard into “Solo might leave Roman’s side” heading into this show for Solo to leave Roman’s side at this show. Pick: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Kyle Decker: The Usos are an established tag team - one of the greatest in the modern era. Roman and Solo aren’t. Roman knows this and so does creative. Plus, if they’re working towards something like Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam (and I sure hope they are), the Usos need to win here. Pick: The Usos

Claire Elizabeth: The Bloodline is falling apart and Solo has gotta have serious doubts about his spot now that his own brothers have definitively cleaved from the Tribal Chief. Pick: The Usos

Cain A. Knight: I’m not picking Roman to fail on consecutive PPVs or to come out on the losing end of what’s being dubbed a civil war match. Pick: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Marcus Benjamin: Jimmy & Jey have to win right? Especially with them sowing dissent between Roman & Solo. Roman is a powerful cat but his insecurity makes him easily manipulated. The slow crumble continues but not without a few twists. Pick: The Usos

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Geno Mrosko: You don’t make the new title mean a lot by playing hot potato with it. Pick: Seth Rollins

Sean Rueter: Word is Finn’s amenable to whatever WWE needs him to do these days, and right now they need him to help reinforce the idea the new belt is as a big deal. A loss fits the angles on within his group, too. Pick: S.F. Rollins

Kyle Decker: This has been a solid first feud for the new title, but there’s no reason they put the belt on Rollins for him to lose it a couple months later. Pick: Seth Freakin’

Claire Elizabeth: This is gonna be great and Finn’s got a lot of fire but ain’t no way Seth’s workhorse reign is ending this fast. Pick: Seth Rollins

Cain A. Knight: Losses for Finn and Damian Priest on this card will lead to Damian’s ouster from The Judgment Day. Pick: Seth Rollins

Marcus Benjamin: While I love the idea of Finn winning to get the run he never got, plus possibly set up a battle between Finn and Damian Priest, Seth leaves London with his championship. Pick: Seth Rollins

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. BUTCH vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Geno Mrosko: You can absolutely make an argument for Paul to win this match, and I wouldn’t even fight against those arguments all that much. Having said that, I’m just going to come out and say I’m voting for what I want to happen. Pick: LA Knight

Sean Rueter: Please don’t overthink this one, WWE. Pick: LA Knight

Kyle Decker: Even before they added Logan Paul, I thought LA Knight was a bit of a long shot despite how hot he is. It was more likely they’d go with Priest, who is more than a solid choice, but use the match to elevate Knight further. (Think when they used the match to turn Cody Rhodes babyface with Sandow winning.) But now Paul is in the match and I just don’t see them putting him in the match and not winning it. Let’s hope I’m wrong. Yeah! Pick: Logan Paul

Claire Elizabeth: LA Knight is clearly the star here, but I really don’t want to see him saddled with the briefcase. Logan Paul doesn’t need it. I’m gonna dodge the obvious and say Damian Priest wins it to get a little bit of gas behind the Judgment Day and further the rift between him and Finn. Pick: Damian Priest

Cain A. Knight: It’s either Logan Paul or LA Knight. Maybe LA gets the win, and the YouTube douchebag can fight Ricochet at SummerSlam. But I’m skeptical that Vince McMahon will choose Knight over Paul here. Pick: Logan Paul

Marcus Benjamin: YEAH! Pick: LA Knight

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Zelina Vega vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch

Geno Mrosko: I go back-and-forth on what they should do here, even having moments where I remember Backlash and think Vega should get a run, but it always comes back to IYO. Pick: IYO SKY

Sean Rueter: It’s me, the unabashed The Man mark, here to... Pick: Becky Lynch

Kyle Decker: IYO feels like the obvious choice here. They could go with Becky and use that to work towards Becky & Rhea, which they teased on Monday, but her issues with Trish & Zoey are likely going to prevent that. Pick: IYO SKY

Claire Elizabeth: The idea of Trish Stratus winning Money in the Bank in the year of our sweet dark lady 2023 is so funny to me that I can’t pick anything else. Pick: Trish Stratus

Cain A. Knight: A win for IYO makes all the sense in the world, but it’s hard to know which logical booking decisions will get Vinced at the last minute. Pick: IYO SKY

Marcus Benjamin: You know what? I’m with Claire. IYO SKY feels like the smart play but I’m going with something different just for the sake of a shock and a truly historic thing. Pick: Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Geno Mrosko: They really seem to believe in Cody as a top babyface star, even if he’s not holding a title. He can’t really lose matches like this if that’s the case, and Dominik can afford to lose them. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Sean Rueter: The only way to generate more heat would be for Pat Riley to sign Bully Ray. Pick: Dominik Mysterio

Kyle Decker: This feels like a way to give one of the hottest babyfaces a win over one of the hottest heels. Then afterwards, Lesnar can come out to brutalize the American Nightmare. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Claire Elizabeth: Brock runs in, Cody clocks him with the cast, Dom goes for a cheap win, the American Nightmare shrugs him off, another cast shot, Cross Rhodes, 1-2-3. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Cain A. Knight: I want to live in a world where Lesnar helps Dom win, and Dom can obnoxiously brag about this win for the rest of the year. But I think Cody is going over. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Marcus Benjamin: I’m just here for London booing Dom so hard that the reverb blows him across the pond and back home. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

Geno Mrosko: I suppose there’s a chance they do a surprise change here but there isn’t much hinting at that happening. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Sean Rueter: Can’t rule out the possibility that someone will make a transatlantic call telling her to keep on smiling, but WWE needs to accept that babyface Raquel ain’t happening. A loss here gets us closer to (or includes?) a heel turn for Big Mami Cool. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Kyle Decker: They’re not doing any change right here. Expect Ronda & Shayna to hold these for a long time. Pick: Rousey & Baszler

Claire Elizabeth: I’m bored. This is boring. I am not interested. Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Cain A. Knight: Is it possible that one of the babyfaces turns heel? Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Marcus Benjamin: I have to pick someone, right? Pick: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Geno Mrosko: There is zero chance they do a title change here. None. Pick: GUNTHER

Sean Rueter: He should climb the last few rungs of the ladder soon, but the end of his reign shouldn’t come here. Pick: GUNTHER

Kyle Decker: If it’s not the Ring General, I’m going to be pissed. Pick: GUNTHER

Claire Elizabeth: Riddle ain’t the guy here. Next. Pick: GUNTHER

Cain A. Knight: This might be a great match, but the outcome is never in doubt. Pick: GUNTHER

Marcus Benjamin: Riddle gives it his all but falls short just like everyone else. His bum ankle is his out. Pick: GUNTHER

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?