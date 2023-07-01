WWE takes over the O2 Arena in London, England today (Sat., July 1, 2023) for its Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring what the company is promoting as a BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR pitting Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos in a tag team match. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins will defend the world heavyweight championship against Finn Balor in the culmination of a seven year grudge. Other matches on the card include both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, with the winners awarded a contract for any title match they want over the next year. Participants for the men’s match include Logan Paul, LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, BUTCH, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest while participants for the women’s match include Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Zelina Vega. Plus, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, and more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 1, 2023, 1:00am EDT
Jul 1, 2023, 1:00am EDT
-
July 1
Watch the Money in the Bank Kickoff show here
Featuring analysis of the main card, and more!
-
July 1
Money in the Bank open thread
This is your spot to talk all things Money in the Bank!
-
July 1
Money in the Bank results, live match coverage
Get complete results and live coverage of every match on today’s event from London, featuring the Bloodline civil war, and more!