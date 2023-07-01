WWE takes over the O2 Arena in London, England today (Sat., July 1, 2023) for its Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring what the company is promoting as a BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR pitting Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos in a tag team match. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins will defend the world heavyweight championship against Finn Balor in the culmination of a seven year grudge. Other matches on the card include both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, with the winners awarded a contract for any title match they want over the next year. Participants for the men’s match include Logan Paul, LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, BUTCH, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest while participants for the women’s match include Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Zelina Vega. Plus, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, and more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!