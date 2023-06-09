Asuka gets a new championship belt, and Charlotte Flair immediately returns to challenge for it

Prior to the WWE Draft earlier this year, wrestlers were appearing on every brand with impunity and by the time all was said and done following the Draft, the Raw women’s championship was a SmackDown wrestler and the SmackDown women’s championship was a Raw wrestler. WWE has been content with just rolling with it instead of doing another lame “championship exchange” segment.

That changed this week, when Asuka, the current SmackDown women’s champion, was presented with a brand spankin’ new championship belt:

BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP just unveiled a BRAND NEW WWE Women's Championship for @WWEAsuka and @MsCharlotteWWE has returned with her sights set on it! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LLJtZrV3r4 — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2023

Yes, that title, which they were referring to simply as “the women’s championship,” is pretty much the same as Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal championship just with a white leather strap.

And then, Charlotte Flair returned.

Adam Pearce told her “you kinda need to get in line,” considering Bianca Belair has a match coming to her. Flair blew that off by saying she makes the whole damn line and she wants the championship, so she’s challenging Asuka for it.

“I accept.”

An attempted misting was avoided and Flair stood tall to end the segment.a

Business in the women’s division has indeed picked up.

