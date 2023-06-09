Damage CTRL qualifies for women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Coming into this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, three wrestlers had already qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match scheduled for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark.

You can add two more names to the list after SmackDown:

First, Bayley cheated her way to victory over Michin — even while AJ Styles was out on commentary. She used her hair to take advantage and score the pinfall win.

Later, Bayley’s partner in Damage CTRL, Iyo Sky, scored a win over Shotzi thanks entirely to Bayley’s help. She was getting dominated in the match before Bayley knocked Shotzi off the top rope and set her up for the moonsault.

That leaves just one open spot, though they haven’t announced a match to fill it as of this writing.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s entire show right here.