‘Young Rock’ cancelled by NBC after three seasons

We knew Young Rock was on the bubble for a renewal at NBC — it’s been cited in many an article about the bad beats Dwayne Johnson’s been taking since Black Adam came out last fall.

It will remain a talking point in that discussion, as the sitcom that chronicles the WWE legend’s life along three past and one future timeline has officially been given the axe. Deadline’s report on Young Rock’s cancellation has the numbers which helped NBC make that decision:

Season 3 saw quite a dip in linear ratings compared to the previous season, managing about 1.4M viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to live + same-day Nielsen data. Compare that to Season 2, which drew an average of 2.23M viewers and a 0.39 rating. Season 1 was by far the most-watched, averaging more than 3M viewers per episode and an impressive 0.62 demo rating.

So no more Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper, and we won’t get to see The Rock/Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania trilogy in sitcom form.

But this does leave plenty of time for his next Vin Diesel-free Fast & Furious project!