Hulk Hogan pays his respects to The Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan will always be linked in wrestling history, and in fans’ minds.
Mostly that’s due to their 1980s rivalry, which started with a debuting Hogan beating Sheik for the then-WWF title in Madison Square Garden and helped fuel on of the business’ biggest and most transformational eras. Even though they did feud again in the early 90s, the other reason many of associate Hogan & Sheik is because of how the latter kept their beef alive beyond the ring. From entertaining rants in interviews to the popular Twitter account run in his name, The Iron Sheik was saying “f*** the Hulk Hogan” before it was cool. And right up until almost the end of his life.
Now, a couple days after we learned about the death of The Iron Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri), Hogan has posted this remembrance of his legendary nemesis:
Today, we honor the legacy of a wrestling icon. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh.
The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheikh’s contributions to our industry will never be forgotten.
I’ll always cherish the battles we had in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers can understand.
Iron Sheikh’s unique charisma, undeniable talent, and unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come.
Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. You will always be remembered as a true warrior of the ring.
