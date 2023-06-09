Hulk Hogan pays his respects to The Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan will always be linked in wrestling history, and in fans’ minds.

Mostly that’s due to their 1980s rivalry, which started with a debuting Hogan beating Sheik for the then-WWF title in Madison Square Garden and helped fuel on of the business’ biggest and most transformational eras. Even though they did feud again in the early 90s, the other reason many of associate Hogan & Sheik is because of how the latter kept their beef alive beyond the ring. From entertaining rants in interviews to the popular Twitter account run in his name, The Iron Sheik was saying “f*** the Hulk Hogan” before it was cool. And right up until almost the end of his life.

Now, a couple days after we learned about the death of The Iron Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri), Hogan has posted this remembrance of his legendary nemesis: