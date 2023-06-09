SmackDown airs tonight (June 9) with a live show from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. This is the second episode of SmackDown during the five week build towards Money in the Bank, which takes place on July 1.

Roman Reigns loves gaslighting Jey Uso

Jey Uso tried to play peacemaker between Jimmy Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last week, but the Tribal Chief wasn’t interested in doing things Jey’s way. Instead, Jey’s other brother Solo Sikoa spiked Jimmy’s throat, making it clear that he was ex-communicated from The Bloodline. Reigns and Sikoa walked away from the ring with the expectation that it’s only a matter of time until Jey falls in line, just like he always does.

Reigns is so needy for affirmation that he has no qualms about creating this situation where brothers are fighting each other to demonstrate loyalty to their Tribal Chief. The fact that he expected Jey to simply kick Jimmy right in the face, before Jey attempted to play peacemaker, says everything you need to know about the way Roman operates.

Paul Heyman and Reigns have now put something of an ultimatum on Jey to make a decision tonight between sticking by his brother Jimmy or acknowledging his Tribal Chief. We’ve been through this before with Jey and he typically needs more time to figure things out. Therefore, he’s probably going to find a way to delay making this decision. However, Solo Sikoa doesn’t appear interested in waiting around, and he won’t hesitate to spike Jey in the throat if he doesn’t make the right decision tonight.

This situation looks like it is leading to a tag team match pitting Reigns and Sikoa against The Usos at Money in the Bank. Even if that’s the case, it’s important for Jey to not attack Reigns tonight if he hopes to have a future in The Bloodline. Superkicking Solo is most definitely on the table, however, because having these brothers fight each other is perfectly acceptable to the Tribal Chief.

The bottom line is that Roman Reigns is once again gaslighting Jey Uso, this time with the end goal of manipulating him into betraying his twin brother Jimmy. Even if that betrayal doesn’t happen tonight, Roman wins as long as he keeps that seed of betrayal planted in Jey’s head.

The rest of the title scene

United States Champion Austin Theory has joined forces with Pretty Deadly in recent weeks to get the better of Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes. Will the Celtic Warrior find a way to get Theory back in the ring for a championship rematch in London at Money in the Bank?

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka was interviewed by Grayson Waller last week before being attacked by Bianca Belair. Will the EST of WWE speak up tonight to let us know what’s going through her head ever since Asuka ended her very lengthy run as champion?

WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are done with The Bloodline and have their hands full with Imperium on Raw, so they might not currently have a reason to show up on SmackDown.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are willing to fight anyone in WWE, but are there any babyface women’s tag teams on SmackDown?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The two women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight are Michin vs. Bayley, and Shotzi vs. IYO SKY. Both members of Damage CTRL are the favorites, even though the group appears to be heading towards a breakup.

- The two men’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight are Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, and BUTCH vs. Baron Corbin. Money in the Bank takes place in the UK, so I’d say that gives BUTCH an edge tonight. There’s also the fact that Corbin is a losing loser who loses, and Cameron Grimes is looking to beat his ass again.

- LA Knight already qualified for Money in the Bank with a victory last week over Montez Ford. Will the Street Profits come looking for revenge after Knight cheated to win?

- Where is Bobby Lashley?

- Now that SmackDown star AJ Styles is no longer pursuing Raw’s new world heavyweight championship, he can focus all of his attention on that jabroni Karrion Kross.

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn are busy being spooky on the main roster.

- When is Charlotte Flair returning to WWE television?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?