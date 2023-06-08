Zoey Stark wants WWE to create a new championship belt in the women’s division

Ronda Rousey recently went off on WWE’s shallow women’s roster. She surmised that “the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.”

During an interview on Ten Count with Steve Fall, Raw star Zoey Stark was asked about what WWE can do to help deal with this problem. Zoey indicated that it won’t be easy to fix the women’s tag team division given how few teams there are, but a new singles championship would at least be one way to get more TV time for the women’s roster overall:

“I would love nothing more to add in like [an Intercontinental] women’s championship. I think that would be fun to get that involved with it, and then more opportunities for the women to be put on TV. And I think it would do a lot of good for us. It would be nice to see more women tags.”

Given that WWE can’t even figure out how to feature the Raw women’s champion on Raw, nor can they figure out how to feature the SmackDown women’s champion on SmackDown, I’m not holding my breath waiting for them to fix any other problems currently going on within the women’s division.

Do you think a new singles championship would force WWE’s hand in allocating more TV time for the women’s division, or is introducing a new belt a bad idea when the division is this shallow?

