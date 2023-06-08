After Haley and Hanna Cavinder made their low key WWE debut on this week’s episode of NXT, a lot of fans have been wondering what their current status is with the company.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, despite their TV debut, the social media sensations have not yet signed a talent contract with WWE. In fact, they have a long way to go if they intend to make it in pro wrestling.

Here’s what Meltzer had to say about the situation, courtesy of the transcription from F4WOnline:

“They have not signed a talent contract yet, I checked that today. They still have their NIL contract. [WWE] is real, real high on them but they haven’t even started training yet.”

Meltzer continued on by discussing the Cavinder Twins’ potential upside to WWE given their athletic background and social media fame:

“They may end up being great. They are better actual athletes than almost all the women there, so they do have that going for them. And they are bigger stars in the real world than every single woman there, so they have that going for them. Them being on TV tells you that they must be pretty serious and they did give up their final year of college basketball for this, or theoretically for this. I’m sure the company wants them to be the next Ronda Rouseys. They are not as famous as Ronda Rousey was coming in but they probably have more fame coming in than anybody else.”

There you have it, Cagesiders. Do you think the Cavinder Twins are likely to sign a talent contract with WWE some time down the line?