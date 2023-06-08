LA Knight brags about getting over in WWE without being shoved down your throat

LA Knight qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match with a victory over Montez Ford on last week’s (June 2) episode of SmackDown. During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Knight was asked about how it feels to be one of the competitors in the ladder match.

Let him talk to ya:

“There’s a little bit of relief. There’s a little bit of ‘I told you so.’ There’s a little bit of anger. There’s a little bit of annoyance, if I’m honest...because finally, the WWE is gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen.”

Knight has clearly been over with live audiences going all the way back to last year’s bizarre feud with Bray Wyatt. He is very aware of his popularity, and says it happened because nobody in WWE is at his level:

“I didn’t get shoved down anybody’s throat. I wasn’t anybody’s guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking.”

Knight went on to boast about the fact that he will win the Money in the Bank contract. He then name dropped GUNTHER, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Roman Reigns as possible victims of his future cash-in. The latest reputable polling methods indicate that Knight is indeed the front-runner to win the contract, for what it’s worth.

WWE’s Money in the Bank 2023 pay-per-view is coming up on July 1 at London’s O2 Arena. Do you think LA Knight will secure the briefcase and earn a championship match any time he wants?