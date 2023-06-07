The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (June 6) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s show netted 615,000 viewers for a 0.17 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The total audience number is up slightly, while the demo rating is the same as the week before.

WWE missed competition from either the NBA or NHL Finals, but couldn’t avoid reality television. NXT finished fifth among cable originals, where Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey easily led the way with a .35 in 18-49.

NXT’s numbers have been climbing, however slightly, for the past four weeks. That continues WWE’s overall ratings hot streak as well. We’ll see if they can keep it up next week, when they could face competition from the Stanley Cup unless Vegas wins the next two games of the finals to sweep Florida.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.