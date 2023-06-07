The wrestling world remembers & pays tribute to The Iron Sheik

It doesn’t matter whether you were watching The Iron Sheik during the wrestling boom of the 1980s, when he cemented his legacy as one of the business’ best heels opposite Hulk Hogan, or came to love him in this century for his hilarious Twitter account, which never went long without reminding us what Sheik thought of Hogan. The WWE Hall of Famer made an impression on everyone.

That’s very evident on social media today (June 7) after the aforementioned Twitter account announced The Iron Sheik had died at age 81. Remembrances, farewells, and tributes have come from all over.

We’ve collected ones from the business where he rose to fame below, but you can find folks from all walks of life tweeting things like “FUCK THE GRIM REAPER! SHEIKY BABY #1” this afternoon.

NOTE: Where people have quote-tweeted the initial announcement or WWE’s message, we’ve cut & pasted their words and linked to their tweet.

The legendary and iconic pro wrestling bad guy the Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans of the world over and thank him for the many incredible memories he lives behind. R.I.P. Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri. pic.twitter.com/nAloUv8SUe — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 7, 2023

WWE is saddened to learn that Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known the world over as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at age 81.



WWE extends its condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/FGE0yKeuWA pic.twitter.com/yVLpLObxFA — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

My Dear Friend Khosrow Vaziri!!! We Started Wrestling Together In 1972. Seems Like So Long Ago! We Crossed Paths So Many Times Over The Years & You Were Always So Entertaining. The Greatest Line You Ever Said To Me In 1972: “If I Had Your Hair, I Would Be With Elizabeth Taylor!”… pic.twitter.com/MG4PO69wP1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 7, 2023

The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.



My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2023

REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK



The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic… pic.twitter.com/mVMqTaeXtE — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) June 7, 2023

RIP to my old friend The Iron Sheik.



A true icon and someone who left a mark on wrestling that can never be erased. Another great one gone. pic.twitter.com/SfTziHjwkR — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) June 7, 2023

inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji'oon



all love, Sheiky Baby. pic.twitter.com/La9hvIjCUO — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 7, 2023

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of the Iron Sheik. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/RXLF5TIFDt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2023

Our family is sad to hear that the Iron Sheik has passed. May his family and friends be surrounded with love at this time. Our sincere condolences for your loss. Rest in Peace Sheik. pic.twitter.com/obfSEDMJVw — Rowdy Roddy Piper (@R_Roddy_Piper) June 7, 2023

So sorry to hear of one of the all time greats passing away, Iron Sheik

Had a lot of funny times with “Sheiky Baby”

My prayers and condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) June 7, 2023

Iron Sheik had a huge influence in my career. Back in FCW ( WWE DEVELOPMENTAL SYSTEM )DAYS I had no idea about speaking on the microphone. then i went and studied his ability and that’s where things started to turn. Legit wrestler, pro wrestler and amazing entertainer. RIP — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 7, 2023

“Love you forever Bubba” Rest in Power to the Mighty Iron Sheik. My sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/ct41brPIBn — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 7, 2023

I remember working small shows throughout the north east in the very late 80’s/ early 90s… Trying to learn my way Sheik was one of the very few veterans that always helped the young guys. Condolences to his family & friends. #Legend pic.twitter.com/etB316V1gb — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 7, 2023

I was there when @the_ironsheik had his greatest career achievement 12/26/83 @TheGarden

I was blessed to call him my friend

Respect the Legend

Sad day pic.twitter.com/P1AO63cd42 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 7, 2023

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of @the_ironsheik. He is one of the very best to ever to do it. God speed. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 7, 2023

RIP Iron Sheik. Very sad news. An integral part of the success of the 80’s wrestling boom and an extraordinary talent and incredible “bad guy” I have a lot of Sheik stories and many great memories. Thank you for all you gave to our industry. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/qMkAPGIhGt — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 7, 2023

Lance Storm: RIP The Iron Sheik. Respect the Legend, always.

NOTHING BUT LOVE AND RESPECT to the Iron Sheik. The wrestling world has lost an icon and a very special person. pic.twitter.com/bJRukaf8qA — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 7, 2023

Drew Gulak: What a legend. Condolences to his friends and family. Any time I get to see or use Persian Meels for a workout, I think of the Iron Sheik. He was a great performer! Wrestlers should continue to study his body of work.

.@the_ironsheik, you'll always be number 1. Thank you so much pic.twitter.com/tt9y6boNeU — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) June 7, 2023

MLW is saddened to hear of the passing of the Iron Sheik, Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri. RIP, legend. pic.twitter.com/5VMrPPgXIh — MLW (@MLW) June 7, 2023

David Marquez: Sad, sad news on the passing of a great friend Khosrow Vaziri, better known as @the_ironsheik. Throughout my career, “Koz” was always there for me. He performed on my @worldleaguewlw, @nwa and @unitedwrestling broadcasts. If he loved you, you knew it. If he didn’t love you, you really knew it. I was excited to design the NWA Hall of Fame medal, I designed it with one person in mind, him. I knew he’s appreciate the sentiment and proved it my never taking it off in public (or in private as I’ve just learned). There will never be another Iron Sheik and thank you for helping a struggling, young promoter. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest well Bubba. #ElbowWristShoulder #cameramanzoom #Legend #IronSheik

Wow RIP Sheik honestly thought you’d outlive us all ❤️ always break backs and make them humble. — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) June 7, 2023

RIP to @The_IronSheik ️



An integral part of the ‘80s wrestling boom, he played the part of the “foreign heel” to perfection and became an unlikely pop culture icon in his post-wrestling life.



Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/iFQSqZb7DN — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 7, 2023

Pat Buck: Sheiky baby. Thank you for making me humble. We will miss you

Thank you for always cheering us on @the_ironsheik



Respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/L2ueLjbsWP — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 7, 2023

RIP to the legend The Iron Sheik #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NfXVaMP6xn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 7, 2023

R.I.P. Bubba.