Free agents Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali arrived on the NXT scene last week, and they had their first matches on this week’s episode (June 6). Along the way, both explained why they’re in NXT — and set-up their next matches for June 13’s show.

Ali is here to write a new chapter of his story and win some gold, but he wants to earn a shot at Wes Lee’s North American title. He’ll start to do that next by teaming with Lee & Tyler Bate against Schism. This came about after he made quick work of Joe Gacy, and his friends saved him from a beatdown by Gacy & The Dyad.

Corbin is doing another version of the “veteran who thinks kids these days are too soft with their Tik Chat and Snap Toks” gimmick. His show-opening promo drew out Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov. The Money in the Bank briefcase holder and King of the Ring beat Williams last night, and is set for face Dragunov next Tuesday... if the Mad Russian is recovered from the message-sending beatdown Bron Breakker laid on him, that is.

Those matches will join Noam Dar defending the Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer, and Edris Enofé taking on his tag partner Malik Blade in an effort to strengthen their team. And you can see the set-up for all four matches by watching this playlist of highlights from last night’s show:

Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams stand up to Baron Corbin

Bron Breakker attacks Ilja Dragunov

The Creed Brothers & Nile vs. Schism - Six-Person Tag Team Match

Tony D’Angelo gives Stacks some jailhouse advice

Von Wagner goes through many therapists

Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport

Dana Brooke wants to earn an NXT Women’s Title Match

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin

Frazer challenges Dar to a Heritage Cup Championship Match

Mustafa Ali wants to earn a chance at the North American Title

Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy

Noam Dar introduces “The Meta-Four”

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

SCRYPTS vs. Dabba-Kato

Lee, Bate and Ali agree to team up to battle a united Schism

Hail wins the NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Thea Hail celebrates her big win with the Chase U Student Section

Breakker calls out World Heavyweight Champion Rollins

For complete results and the live blog for the June 6 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.