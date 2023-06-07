The Cavinder Twins made a low key WWE debut on NXT

After WrestleMania 39, Hanna & Haley Cavinder (aka the Cavinder Twins) announced they were forgoing their final year of NCAA eligibility and moving on from the University of Miami basketball team to other projects. Since the social media sensations are two of WWE’s NIL program’s marquee signings, one of those projects involved spending more time at the Performance Center in Orlando, training for a possible future in pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

Yesterday (June 6) afternoon, they tweeted some pics & video from the PC, teasing an appearance on last night’s episode of NXT.

you may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight @CavinderHaley @WWE pic.twitter.com/WYeTs3f3Gr — Hanna Cavinder (@CavinderHanna) June 6, 2023

WWE made their arrival seem like a big deal, too.

Their actual appearance on the broadcast didn’t get a whole lot of fanfare, but they were front & center as Vic Joseph shouted them out while they hoisted new Women’s Title #1 contender Thea Hail onto their shoulders to close the show.

No word on if this means Haley & Hanna have transferred from The U to Chase U. But it certainly seems clear WWE will be finding ways to get the Cavinders on our screens asap... and hopefully get some of their nearly five million social media followers to join them.