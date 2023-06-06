WWE has made a habit of sending main roster stars to NXT to spend some time working with the future stars of the promotion. Hell, this week’s show alone featured Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke all in prominent matches.

It looks like they’re thinking much bigger than that, though:

“I’m gonna start holding everyone accountable all the way from the top to the bottom. All right? And speaking of all the way at the top, how about our WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Monday Night Rollins, the workhorse of WWE? You know what, how about you prove it? Because you’re pretty familiar with how we do things here, cause you were the first ever NXT champion. And I was the most dominant NXT champion. So why don’t you come here and put the WWE world heavyweight championship on the line against me.”

Earlier in the evening, Breakker was attacking Ilja Dragunov, giving no indication this was the direction they were headed. But, hey, both Rollins and WWE have been talking about having a fighting world champion defending his title everywhere.

Why not in NXT too?