Dana Brooke comes to NXT, but Thea Hail wins women’s top contender battle royal

This week’s episode of NXT featured both Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali making use of their free agent status to make clear they’re coming after championships in the black and gold brand. But it also featured another main roster wrestler making their way to Florida for a surprise appearance.

DANA BROOKE IS HERE!@DanaBrookeWWE has her sights set on the No.1 Contenders Battle Royal and @tiffstrattonwwe's NXT Women's Championship #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vZLQF4gbXx — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023

Indeed, Dana Brooke showed up to say she was going to be entering the number one contender battle royal scheduled for later in the evening. She, too, wanted to come to NXT to win some gold.

The final four came down to Brooke, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, and Cora Jade. Henley took her old enemy James out before Brooke tossed her — with an assist from Jade — to set up the final showdown between a young star on the rise and the old guard.

Except Thea Hail was still in the match too.

She popped back up out of nowhere for the fun surprise spot you get with battle royals sometimes. And then she went and won the damn match, taking advantage of Brooke and Jade battling to eliminate each other to toss them both.

Chase U hit the ring to celebrate with Hail. Good times were had.

