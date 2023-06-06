UFC star Amanda Nunes on possible WWE future: ‘If the contract is amazing, why not?’

Amanda Nunes is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, and absolutely the greatest in the women’s division. She currently holds both the UFC bantamweight and featherweight championships and has only ever lost twice during a decade long run of dominance in the promotion.

That includes being the fighter who sent Ronda Rousey into retirement in 2016, when she scored a TKO win in just 48 seconds.

Is there a chance the two could meet again, only this time in WWE?

The New York Post asked if she would ever do business and she had this to say:

“If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways.”

Professional wrestling requires an entirely different set of skills, but there would be at least one feud waiting for her that would absolutely draw for WWE.

Why not?