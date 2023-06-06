Last Monday, Raw surprised with strong numbers on Memorial Day against tough competition. Last night (June 5), the competition wasn’t quite as fierce (sorry, fellow hockey fans) and it wasn’t a holiday, so gains were expected.

They were also delivered, to the tune of averaging 1,828,000 viewers and a .56 rating among 18-49 year olds across the episode’s three hours. Those are 13 and 8 per cent increases from May 29, respectively.

It’s Raw’s best rating since the Raw After WrestleMania 39 did a massive number. It’s also better than the corresponding Monday in 2022, which did a .52 against similar competition.

Our usual ratings source (Showbuzz Daily) is still catching up after a hiccup last week, so we don’t have numbers yet for the Stanley Cup Finals blowout Raw was up against, or the hourly averages. We’ll update this post when those come out.

UPDATE!

Hour One: 1.83 million / .53

Hour Two: 1.90 million / .58

Hour Three: 1.76 million / .56

Raw was the top rated show on all of television, beating out the .54 the Las Vegas Golden Knights 7-2 win over the Florida Panthers did in the demo. That game was watched by 1.68 million people total on TNT.

Next Monday, Raw will go head-to-head with Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Wrestlenomics & Showbuzz Daily