Rhea Ripley isn’t worried about Brandi Rhodes’ threats

Cody Rhodes roasted Dominik Mysterio on Raw last night (June 5). In response to being called a “deadbeat dad” for his schedule, The American Nightmare told the youngest member of The Judgement Day that he knows Rey Mysterio has made some “terrible mistakes — because I’m looking at one”. More devastatingly, he was willing to take a little shot at his own terrible ink when he told Dom he has “an even worse prison tattoo than mine.”

The younger Mysterio responded by sneakily slapping Rhodes in the face, then ducking behind his “Mami” Rhea Ripley to prevent Cody from retaliating. Dusty’s boy wasn’t going to hit a woman (he redirected his aggression onto The Miz, knocking out the A-Lister with his arm cast), but his wife jumped on Twitter to let Ripley know she would:

Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 6, 2023

Perhaps having seen Brandi’s AEW work, the SmackDown Women’s champ made it clear she’s not gonna lose any sleep about “Mommy” possibly showing up...

And look, good-natured jokes about Brandi’s in-ring track record aside, this makes sense. Ripley wasn’t fazed by Beth Phoenix standing by her man. She’s not gonna sweat Mrs. Rhodes.