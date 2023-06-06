Jey Uso will fall in line on SmackDown... or else

Last Friday’s electrifying SmackDown closed with Roman Reigns telling Paul Heyman that, despite his twin brother turning on the Tribal Chief and paying for it with a Solo Sikoa Samoan Spike, Jey Uso will “do what he always does — fall in line.”

Given how great The Bloodline’s been for the WWE product (creatively and financially), it’s not surprise they’re promoting the June 9 SmackDown around the follow-up to Reigns’ chilling words. Or as Heyman put it on Raw last night (June 5)...

“You can share a womb with your twin Jimmy, but you’ll never be closer in life to him than you are to your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. And this Friday, live on SmackDown, Jey Uso WILL — Jey Uso will acknowledge that fact.”

Roman’s Wise Man didn’t add the “or else”, but the angry wiping of his hands makes that part pretty clear.

Reigns isn’t scheduled for this week’s show from Des Moines, Iowa, but Heyman should have Sikoa with him to take care of business should Solo’s brother not do the acknowledging thing. We’ll have to see what their other brother Jimmy has planned, if he’s recovered from the thumb to the neck he took last week.

Jey’s answer joins four Money in the Bank qualifying matches (Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Michin vs. Bayley, Butch vs. Baron Corbin, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sk) on the card for a June 9 episode that will compete with the NBA Finals.

Excited?