Triple H is once again trying to get Johnny Gargano over

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the following video featuring Johnny Gargano was shown:

“At first glance, it’s easy to label me as the underdog. People have always taken one look and thought they understood me. But what I possess is something they can’t measure. I was a kid from Cleveland, Ohio with a dream, and I traveled around the world for 10 years to live that dream. I finally got a tryout at NXT and I was told there was no place for me there. Five years later I was the face of that brand. Now I’m a staple of Monday Night Raw. So go ahead, underestimate me. That is where I thrive. I might not be the biggest but I work tirelessly at my craft and I have fun doing it my own special way. The Johnny Gargano story is just getting started.”

All those teases of a certain someone returning and maybe joining up with The Way seem to have been forgotten about and we’re once again back to Triple H and co. selling Gargano as the undersized underdog with all the technical skills in the world.

We’ll see if it works out for them.

