WWE NXT results, live blog (June 6, 2023): Women’s #1 Contender Battle Royal

WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Much of the women’s roster will take part in a Battle Royal to determine the first challenger for new NXT Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton, free agent Mustafa Ali returns to take on Joe Gacy, recently unveiled MYSTERY ATTACKER Blair Davenport goes one-on-one with Dani Palmer, and Ava makes her in-ring television debut as part of The Schism’s six-person mixed tag with Diamond Mine! Plus, Ilja Dragunov returns after winning his Battleground war with Dijak, Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA.

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 6