Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark qualify for women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Coming into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, only Zelina Vega had qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. That number is now three, after two more matches to determine the next participants:

Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall, despite interference from all over the place. She’s still in the midst of a feud with Trish Stratus and her new sidekick Zoey Stark (who showed up for this match), but that doesn’t mean she can’t carry a briefcase while dealing with all that.

Speaking of Stark, she defeated Natalya to book her spot in the match. Naturally, she used an assist from Trish to get the job done.

We’ll learn two more entrants for this match in just a few days time, as Bayley vs. Michin and Shotzi vs. IYO SKY are set to take place on Friday Night SmackDown.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.