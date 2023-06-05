WWE and Twitch announced a new multi-year partnership this morning (June 5). The deal, which was reported on back in April, brings “the return of the official WWE channel and popular WWE Superstar channels, featuring live and exclusive content” to the popular Amazon-owned video game streaming platform.

In addition to the previously contentious wrestler channels, the “live and exclusive content” piece is interesting. Thus far, the only specifics mentioned in the presser are that Twitch will be “an alternate live streaming feed for all of WWE’s premium live event press conferences,” and that there will be a weekly “sidecast” for Raw on Monday nights. That will be “led by a rotating cast of hosts” and “regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more.”

The first Twitch sidecast of WWE’s Monday night show happens tonight.

No financial terms are mentioned in the full press release, which follows:

WWE® ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TWITCH Official Monday Night RAW Sidecast on Twitch Launches Today STAMFORD, Conn., June 5, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with Twitch that will see the return of the official WWE channel and popular WWE Superstar channels, featuring live and exclusive content. In addition to the launch of the channel, WWE will debut today a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW, bringing the WWE Universe behind the scenes and closer to the in-ring action. The weekly viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more. Viewers can stream the sidecast live every Monday beginning at 8 p.m. ET via https://www.twitch.tv/wwe or the Twitch App. Additionally, the official WWE channel will be home to other live productions and will serve as an alternate live streaming feed for all of WWE’s premium live event press conferences.

Another example of WWE’s reach, and the interest various platforms, streamers, and networks have in working with them. Something Nick Khan will be reminding people as he continues negotiating the next media rights deals for Raw and SmackDown — maybe even with Twitch’s parent company.

Stay tuned... on Twitch, or wherever you get your WWE content.