The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the Money in the Bank show set to take place on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. This will be the first time the company has held a major event in London dating all the way back to 2002.

We’re still almost a full month out from showtime and just two matches are official:

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight all qualified by defeating The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford. Future qualifying matches: BUTCH vs. Baron Corbin and Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali. Matt Riddle is rumored to be involved in the last qualifying match but that hasn’t been made official by WWE.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Zelina Vega qualified by defeating Lacey Evans. Future qualifying matches: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville, Natalya vs. Zoey Stark, Bayley vs. Michin, and Shotzi vs. IYO SKY. No word just yet on the final qualifying match.

There have been rumors that Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa will team up to take on The Usos in tag team action.

Like how it’s shaping up?