Mustafa Ali is pulling double duty this week

After a hugely impressive showing against GUNTHER at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Mustafa Ali surprised everyone when he showed up on NXT television just two days after the developmental brand’s Battleground event. He talked about having a thirst for gold after coming so close to winning the Intercontinental championship, so it only made sense to think he would be going after Wes Lee and the North American title, considering that’s who was in the ring when he decided to sit in on commentary.

However, he played nice with both Lee and Tyler Bate, fending off a Joe Gacy post-match attack. That set up this one:





Ali has talked about helping out those coming up in the game, and in this case it appears he’s lined up to work with multiple developing talents who appear poised to eventually make their way to main roster WWE. Getting ring time with a wrestler like him can only help.

In addition to this match, Ali had previously been announced for a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Santos Escobar on Friday Night SmackDown.