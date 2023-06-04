As of this writing, three wrestlers have qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, scheduled for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Sat., July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight. Joining them will be the winners of three more qualifying matches, two of which have been announced: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali and BUTCH vs. Baron Corbin. The final qualifier is expected to feature Matt Riddle, considering Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER already told Riddle he hopes he wins and attempts to cash in on him.

That’s not yet official, but we’ll know soon enough.

That leaves plenty of options on the table for who may get a shot at taking the briefcase and the guaranteed title match whenever they want over the next year. What we want to know is this: who do you want to actually win the match this year.

