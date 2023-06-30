Edge returns to SmackDown next week

Before WWE finished up with this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, they made sure to deliver word on what we can expect from next week’s episode at Madison Square Garden. As has become the norm, it’s a pretty big show!

Here’s what we’re getting:

The return of Edge, who will make his first appearance on television in a number of weeks to appear as the next guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, in a match they agreed to on this week’s show. Styles wants payback for losing because of Scarlett’s interference.

Austin Theory defends the United States championship against Sheamus. This on the heels of Theory taking down Ridge Holland this week and then attempting a post-match beatdown, only for Sheamus to run him off.

This will mark the start of the build to SummerSlam for the blue brand, so it’s a big show that should tell us a lot about the direction WWE wants to go in.