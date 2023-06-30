No title changes on SmackDown this week

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, emanating from the O2 Arena in London, England, acted as an appetizer for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the same venue tomorrow. That included two title matches, though in both cases the champion(s) retained their championship:

First, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn — who were massively over — defeated Pretty Deadly to retain the undisputed tag team titles. At one point in the match, Owens did his cannonball to the corner spot and appeared to hit his lower leg on the post, immediately grabbing for it and favoring it the rest of the time he was in the match. He did hit a Stunner as part of the finish, but his boot had been taken off. Just selling? We’ll see.

Later, Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair via disqualification thanks to interference from Bianca Belair, who wasn’t supposed to be ringside but got around it by buying a ticket and hanging in the crowd. Inevitably, she found herself getting involved in the match and costing Flair the title in the process. Asuka remains the WWE women’s champion.

They didn’t announce next steps for the women’s championship but a triple threat match would certainly appear to be in the cards.

